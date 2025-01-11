Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Auburn 14-1, S. Carolina 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Auburn is 9-1 against S. Carolina since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past seven games -- so hopefully the Gamecocks like a good challenge.

Auburn's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Texas on Tuesday. Auburn walked away with an 87-82 victory over Texas.

Johni Broome was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. He is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

S. Carolina has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 88-68 to Alabama on Wednesday.

Jacobi Wright put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Miss. State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

S. Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Alabama racked up 21.

Auburn's win bumped their record up to 14-1. As for S. Carolina, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Auburn has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 86-55 victory. In that contest, Auburn amassed a halftime lead of 46-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Auburn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.