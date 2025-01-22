Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Florida 16-2, S. Carolina 10-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida and S. Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gators are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.9 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Florida got the win against Texas by a conclusive 84-60. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine games by 21 points or more this season.

Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Alijah Martin out in front who scored 22 points plus six rebounds. Alex Condon was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell victim to a bruising 82-62 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Morris Ugusuk, who had 15 points.

Florida's win bumped their record up to 16-2. As for S. Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

Florida came up short against S. Carolina in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 82-76. Can Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Carolina and Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.