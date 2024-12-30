Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Bethesda 0-4, Sacramento State 3-9

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Sacramento State Hornets and the Bethesda Flames will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at The Nest. The Flames took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hornets, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Sacramento State finally turned things around against Cal St.-Stanislaus on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Warriors 98-47. With the Hornets ahead 50-30 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Even though they won, Sacramento State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Bethesda's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Utah Valley on the road and fell 119-59. The Flames were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-29.

Sacramento State's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-9. As for Bethesda, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Everything came up roses for Sacramento State against Bethesda in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 100-45 win. In that game, Sacramento State amassed a halftime lead of 54-13, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Sacramento State has won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last 4 years.