Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: LMU 1-1, Saint Louis 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens will face off against the LMU Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens will be strutting in after a victory while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Saint Louis took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They steamrolled past Avila 95-44.

Saint Louis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 99 points the game before, LMU faltered in their matchup on Friday. The contest between them and UC Irvine wasn't particularly close, with LMU falling 66-51.

Despite their defeat, LMU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jan Vide, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Alex Merkviladze, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

The win got Saint Louis back to even at 1-1. As for LMU, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.