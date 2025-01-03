Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Mary's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 35-20.

If Saint Mary's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-3 in no time. On the other hand, Pepperdine will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Saint Mary's Gaels

Current Records: Pepperdine 6-9, Saint Mary's 11-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The experts are predicting a (big) win for Saint Mary's on Thursday. They have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Pepperdine Waves at 10:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Waves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Saint Mary's earned a 70-60 victory over Pacific.

Luke Barrett was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (five). Another player making a difference was Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Saint Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took an 89-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Gonzaga. The Waves have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Pepperdine's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Moe Odum, who went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points plus eight assists, and Jaxon Olvera, who went 12 for 21 en route to 27 points. Olvera's performance made up for a slower contest against Santa Clara on Saturday.

Saint Mary's win bumped their record up to 11-3. As for Pepperdine, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Saint Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pepperdine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Saint Mary's against Pepperdine in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the squad secured an 83-57 victory. In that game, Saint Mary's amassed a halftime lead of 51-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 16.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.