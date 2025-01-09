Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Liberty 13-2, Sam Houston 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas

Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum -- Huntsville, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Liberty has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Liberty earned a 73-63 win over Middle Tennessee.

Liberty's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Colin Porter, who scored 16 points in addition to five assists and three steals. Porter's performance made up for a slower contest against Western Kentucky on Thursday. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaden Metheny, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston couldn't handle UTEP on Saturday and fell 81-72. The Bearkats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Marcus Boykin, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cameron Huefner, who posted 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Liberty is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season. As for Sam Houston, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Liberty just can't miss this season, having nailed 50.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Liberty is a 3.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston and Liberty both have 1 win in their last 2 games.