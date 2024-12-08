Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-4, Samford 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Thursday, Samford earned an 88-81 victory over SC State.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-57 punch to the gut against ETSU on Saturday. The match marked the Governors' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Samford's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Austin Peay, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their field goals this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Samford and Austin Peay were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, but Samford came up empty-handed after a 74-73 loss. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.