Who's Playing
Austin Peay Governors @ Samford Bulldogs
Current Records: Austin Peay 4-4, Samford 8-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
On Thursday, Samford earned an 88-81 victory over SC State.
Meanwhile, Austin Peay found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-57 punch to the gut against ETSU on Saturday. The match marked the Governors' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Samford's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Austin Peay, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their field goals this season. Given Samford's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.
Samford and Austin Peay were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, but Samford came up empty-handed after a 74-73 loss. Will Samford have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.
- Nov 28, 2015 - Austin Peay 74 vs. Samford 73