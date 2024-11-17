Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas So. 1-3, Samford 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will face off against the Texas So. Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Friday, Samford needed a bit of extra time to put away N. Alabama. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 97-96 victory over the Lions. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Texas So. was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They fell victim to a painful 81-62 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-25.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Duane Posey, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Georgia on Sunday.

Samford's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Texas So., this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Samford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 47.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Samford's way against Texas So. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as Samford made off with an 87-65 victory. In that contest, Samford amassed a halftime lead of 41-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Samford has won both of the games they've played against Texas So. in the last 2 years.