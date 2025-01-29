Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Saint Mary's 18-3, Santa Clara 14-8

What to Know

Saint Mary's is 8-2 against Santa Clara since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The Gaels are looking to tack on another W to their 14-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Saint Mary's can't be too worried about heading out to take on Santa Clara: they just beat Wash. State at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Saint Mary's came out on top against Wash. State by a score of 80-75 on Saturday.

Saint Mary's got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Paulius Murauskas out in front who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mitchell Saxen, who went 6 for 10 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara came up short against Oregon State on Saturday and fell 83-69.

Brenton Knapper put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had nine points along with seven assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Santa Clara struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Saint Mary's is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season. As for Santa Clara, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Saint Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-5 against the spread).

Odds

Saint Mary's is a 4-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.