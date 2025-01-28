Halftime Report

Houston Chr. and SE Louisiana have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Houston Chr. leads 29-26 over SE Louisiana. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Houston Chr. entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will SE Louisiana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Houston Chr. 9-11, SE Louisiana 12-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.99

What to Know

SE Louisiana is 8-2 against Houston Chr. since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Pride Roofing University Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Lions come in on six and the Huskies on three.

Last Saturday, SE Louisiana made easy work of Incarnate Word and carried off an 86-63 win.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. hadn't done well against New Orleans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Houston Chr. walked away with an 86-76 victory over New Orleans.

Houston Chr. was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

SE Louisiana is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Houston Chr., their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Looking forward, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

SE Louisiana skirted past Houston Chr. 81-78 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..