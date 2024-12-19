Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-7, SE Missouri State 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Missouri State is preparing for their first Ohio Valley matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Panthers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Redhawks, who come in off a win.

SE Missouri State took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat St. Mary's-Woods 93-56. The Redhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season.

SE Missouri State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois ended up a good deal behind Eastern Kentucky on Saturday and lost 81-66. The Panthers have struggled against the Colonels recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

SE Missouri State's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Eastern Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Looking forward, SE Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

SE Missouri State lost to Eastern Illinois at home by a decisive 75-57 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SE Missouri State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.