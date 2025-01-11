Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 9-7, SE Missouri State 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Morehead State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 59-53 victory over Little Rock on Thursday.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Indiana on Thursday, taking the game 77-66.

Morehead State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for SE Missouri State, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7.

Morehead State took their win against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 72-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.