Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Morehead State 9-7, SE Missouri State 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Morehead State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Morehead State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 136.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 59-53 victory over Little Rock on Thursday.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Indiana on Thursday, taking the game 77-66.
Morehead State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for SE Missouri State, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7.
Morehead State took their win against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 72-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Morehead State 72 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Dec 31, 2023 - Morehead State 83 vs. SE Missouri State 64
- Mar 03, 2023 - SE Missouri State 65 vs. Morehead State 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Morehead State 65 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Jan 14, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Morehead State 86
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50