Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Liberty 1-0, Seattle 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Liberty Flames are taking a road trip to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

While Flames fans will have to keep waiting for their squad to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. Everything went their way against Valparaiso on Monday as Liberty made off with an 83-63 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Liberty to victory, but perhaps none more so than Owen Aquino, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Cleveland was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seattle unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak dating back to last season on Wednesday. They took a 93-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Washington. The Redhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Liberty is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-15 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Liberty considering the team was a sub-par 1-3 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $998.67. On the other hand, Seattle will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-6 as such last season.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 1-point favorite against Liberty, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Flames as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.