Halftime Report

Sacred Heart is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 46-39 lead against Siena.

If Sacred Heart keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with a 7-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-10, Siena 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Sacred Heart is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since January 27, 2024 on Sunday. They fell just short of Mt St Mary's by a score of 73-71.

Meanwhile, Siena suffered their biggest defeat since November 20, 2024 on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 72-53 punch to the gut against Quinnipiac. The Saints haven't had much luck with the Bobcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Sacred Heart's loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Siena, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacred Heart has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacred Heart is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Siena is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.