Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Southern Miss 8-9, South Alabama 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

South Alabama is 8-2 against Southern Miss since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars' defense has only allowed 61.5 points per game this season, so the Golden Eagles' offense will have their work cut out for them.

South Alabama fought the good fight in their overtime match against Old Dominion on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 71-63 to the Monarchs. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 133.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Southern Miss ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 92-88 victory over Texas State. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Southern Miss smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

South Alabama's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-5. As for Southern Miss, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-9.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Alabama hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for Southern Miss, though, as they've been averaging 14.8. Given South Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Southern Miss will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Alabama skirted past Southern Miss 73-70 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.