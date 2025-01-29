Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 13-9, South Dakota 12-10

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Mavericks are coming into the match hot, having won their last nine games.

Neb.-Omaha will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating Oral Roberts, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. Neb.-Omaha walked away with an 84-76 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota suffered a grim 90-71 defeat to S. Dak. State on Saturday. The Coyotes have struggled against the Jackrabbits recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

South Dakota struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State posted 15.

Neb.-Omaha has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season. As for South Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.

Looking ahead, Neb.-Omaha is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Neb.-Omaha beat South Dakota 91-84 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 1.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Coyotes as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 169 points.

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.