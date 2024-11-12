Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-2, South Florida 0-2

What to Know

Golden Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Tuesday's game after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Tulsa. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Arkansas Pine Bluff as they lost 103-80 to Tulsa on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robert Lewis, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Dante Sawyer was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida ended up a good deal behind Charleston on Friday and lost 86-71. That's two games in a row now that the Bulls have lost by exactly 15 points.

Despite the loss, South Florida had strong showings from Quincy Ademokoya, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points, and Kasen Jennings, who scored 14 points. Ademokoya's performance made up for a slower matchup against Florida last Monday. Kobe Knox, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Arkansas Pine Bluff now has a losing record at 1-2. As for South Florida, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Arkansas Pine Bluff lost to South Florida on the road by a decisive 104-86 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Florida is a big 23-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 23.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 5 years.