Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Delaware 7-5, St. John's 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

St. John's will head into Friday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big last Tuesday (they won by 28) but last Friday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted by Providence 72-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Zuby Ejiofor with but a second left in the second quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Red Storm have posted since January 10th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Deivon Smith, who went 8 for 15 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Ejiofor, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Delaware couldn't handle Saint Peter's last Friday and fell 72-64.

The losing side was boosted by Niels Lane, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus two blocks. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

St. John's has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Delaware, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

St. John's is a big 25.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 24.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

