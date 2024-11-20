Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Yale 2-3, Stony Brook 2-2

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Yale Bulldogs at 6:31 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stony Brook is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past St. Joe's-NYLI 93-45 on Saturday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-19.

Stony Brook smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, Yale faltered in their contest on Saturday. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 59-56. The Bulldogs were up 25-11 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Yale's defeat came about despite a quality game from John Poulakidas, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. Poulakidas' afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Stony Brook's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-2. As for Yale, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stony Brook has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Stony Brook came up short against Yale in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 79-71. Will Stony Brook have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Yale is a big 10-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Yale has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stony Brook.