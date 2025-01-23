Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-10, Tennessee State 8-12

The Tennessee State Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Tennessee State needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with an 81-80 victory over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-71 to Little Rock.

Tennessee State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-12 record this season. As for Tennessee Tech, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Looking forward, Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tennessee State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2 record against the spread vs Tennessee Tech over their last nine matchups.

Tennessee State suffered a grim 70-50 defeat to Tennessee Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Tennessee State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Tennessee State is a 4.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.