Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Baylor 4-1, Tennessee 5-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Baylor Bears will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Volunteers come in on five and the Bears on four.

Baylor better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Tennessee really get things going. Everything went Tennessee's way against Virginia on Thursday as Tennessee made off with a 64-42 win. The 64-point effort marked the Volunteers' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Igor Milicic Jr. led the charge by posting 14 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chaz Lanier, who earned 26 points.

Tennessee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Baylor ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted by St. John's 99-98 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jeremy Roach with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Bears were down by 18 with 5:29 left in the first half.

Baylor can attribute much of their success to Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Roach was another key player, earning 20 points.

Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 5-0. As for Baylor, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tennessee has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 53.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.