Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 2-9, Texas 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Texas Longhorns will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, Arkansas Pine Bluff lost to UL Monroe on the road by a decisive 89-73 margin.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 15.8.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas was far and away the favorite against N. Mex. State on Thursday. Texas blew past N. Mex. State 91-67. The Longhorns have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 22 points or more this season.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Arthur Kaluma led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tramon Mark, who had 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss dropped their record down to 2-9. As for Texas, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Arkansas Pine Bluff took a serious blow against Texas when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 88-43. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 3 years.