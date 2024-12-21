Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ Texas State Bobcats
Current Records: Georgia Southern 7-5, Texas State 7-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $20.63
What to Know
Texas State is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Bobcats' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Eagles have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.
Texas State is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering FAU just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 89-80 to the Owls.
Texas State's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrel Morgan, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Joshua O'Garro, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.
Georgia Southern's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Gardner-Webb by a score of 86-81 on Tuesday. With that win, the Eagles brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.
Georgia Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Georgia Southern, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Going forward, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Texas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
Series History
Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.
- Feb 22, 2024 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. Texas State 76
- Jan 26, 2023 - Texas State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Feb 20, 2020 - Texas State 70 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Dec 19, 2019 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Texas State 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Georgia Southern 74 vs. Texas State 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas State 73 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Texas State 77
- Jan 25, 2018 - Texas State 62 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Texas State 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Texas State 62