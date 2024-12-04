Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: DePaul 7-0, Texas Tech 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $1.49

What to Know

DePaul has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:15 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

DePaul is headed into the contest following a big win against Valparaiso on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went DePaul's way against Valparaiso as DePaul made off with an 89-70 victory.

DePaul can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Rivera, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points. Rivera's performance made up for a slower matchup against N. Illinois last Saturday. Troy D'Amico was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech made easy work of N. Colorado on Friday and carried off an 89-64 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-29.

Among those leading the charge was Darrion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Kevin Overton, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds.

DePaul pushed their record up to 7-0 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Texas Tech, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 15-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Raiders, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

DePaul won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.