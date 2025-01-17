Halftime Report

Hofstra has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 41-32 lead against Towson.

If Hofstra keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Towson will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Hofstra 10-7, Towson 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $5.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Hofstra Pride are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. The Tigers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Towson is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 93-82 win over Drexel on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Towson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dylan Williamson, who went 10 for 15 en route to 26 points plus seven assists. What's more, Williamson also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Nendah Tarke was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 27 points.

Meanwhile, Hofstra posted their closest win since December 1, 2024 on Saturday. They had just enough and edged UNCW out 66-63. Having forecasted a close victory for the Pride, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hofstra to victory, but perhaps none more so than Michael Graham, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jean Aranguren, who earned 20 points.

Towson has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for Hofstra, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-7.

Towson couldn't quite finish off Hofstra when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 59-56. Will Towson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Towson is a 4.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 123 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Towson.