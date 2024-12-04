Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Okla. State 4-2, Tulsa 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Tulsa is heading back home. They will welcome the Okla. State Cowboys at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Tulsa will head into Wednesday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday after a huge 19-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Georgia State by a score of 74-71. The Golden Hurricane didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dwon Odom, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Odom continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Keaston Willis, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Okla. State came up short against Nevada on Sunday and fell 90-78.

Like Okla. State, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Arturo Dean led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points. Dean's performance made up for a slower match against Miami last Friday.

Tulsa has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season. As for Okla. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulsa ended up a good deal behind Okla. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 72-57. Will Tulsa have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Okla. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tulsa.