Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Southern U. 3-4, Tulsa 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Southern U. Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Tulsa will head into Wednesday's match ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Wednesday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-55 punch to the gut against Okla. State. The Golden Hurricane have struggled against the Cowboys recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulsa struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Okla. State posted 18.

Meanwhile, Southern U. must've known the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 victory over La. Tech.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern U. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jordan Johnson, who had 21 points plus five rebounds and four steals. What's more, Johnson also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Joe Manning was another key player, going 8 for 11 en route to 21 points.

Tulsa now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Southern U., their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Tulsa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 7.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Hurricane as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

