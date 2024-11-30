Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Prairie View 1-5, TX A&M-CC 4-3

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

The TX A&M-CC Islanders' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Prairie View Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

TX A&M-CC is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 94-45 victory over Tx. Lutheran. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tx. Lutheran only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. The match between them and N. Colorado wasn't particularly close, with Prairie View falling 114-98. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (83), the Panthers still had to take the loss.

TX A&M-CC pushed their record up to 4-3 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Prairie View, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.9 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.