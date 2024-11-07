Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0, UAB 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are headed away from home for the first time to take on the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southern Miss is headed out to face UAB after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Southern Miss came out on top against Bowling Green by a score of 77-68 on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andre Curbelo, who posted 16 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Curbelo has posted since back in January. Christian Watson was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-62 to Vermont.

Even though they lost, UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Vermont only pulled down eight.

Southern Miss skirted past UAB 85-82 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Southern Miss repeat their success, or does UAB have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.