Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: CS Fullerton 1-4, UCLA 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.89

What to Know

Titans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the UCLA Bruins at 10:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Titans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with six losses in a row dating back to last season, CS Fullerton finally turned things around against Idaho State on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

Meanwhile, UCLA waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 84-70 win over the Bengals.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCLA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sebastian Mack, who earned 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Dailey Jr., who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

CS Fullerton made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for UCLA, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

CS Fullerton came out on top in a nail-biter against UCLA in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, sneaking past 77-74. Will CS Fullerton repeat their success, or does UCLA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.