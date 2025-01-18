Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Davis 10-8, UCSB 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Thursday, UCSB sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over UC Riverside. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Gauchos have posted against the Highlanders since January 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, UC Davis beat Cal Poly 65-54 on Thursday.

UCSB is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for UC Davis, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given UCSB's sizable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UCSB is expected to win, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UCSB is a big 8.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.