Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Yale 1-0, UIC 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.04

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the UIC Flames at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Yale is headed out to face UIC after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Yale simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Quinnipiac 88-62.

Yale smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, UIC posted their biggest victory since November 19, 2023 on Monday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 91-43 win over St. Francis III. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-22.

Looking ahead, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-10-3 record against the spread.

Yale ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 16-3 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 29 games they played last year would have netted $398.83. On the other hand, UIC was 5-15 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Yale is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.