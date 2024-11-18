Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-2, UL Monroe 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Lions might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

SE Louisiana managed to keep up with Miss. State until halftime, but things quickly went downhill from there. SE Louisiana fell victim to a painful 80-59 defeat at the hands of Miss. State. The Lions were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their loss, SE Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kam Burton, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Burton also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Sam Hines Jr., who posted 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 50 points in their last matchup, UL Monroe made sure to put some points up on the board against Ecclesia on Thursday. UL Monroe took their contest with ease, bagging a 110-48 win over Ecclesia. With that victory, the Warhawks brought their scoring average up to 79 points per game.

UL Monroe was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Ecclesia only posted 13.

SE Louisiana now has a losing record at 1-2. As for UL Monroe, with the win, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SE Louisiana has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SE Louisiana came up short against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in November of 2017, falling 86-75. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.