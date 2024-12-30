Who's Playing

Emerson Lions @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Emerson 0-1, UMass Lowell 10-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Emerson Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

If Emerson heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when UMass Lowell took over last week. UMass Lowell came out on top against Boston U. by a score of 83-71 on Saturday.

UMass Lowell's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Max Brooks, who went 10 for 14 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and six assists, and Martin Somerville, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. Somerville's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boston U. only posted 11.

Emerson kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Emerson lost to Yale, and Emerson lost bad. The score wound up at 100-46. The Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-14.

UMass Lowell pushed their record up to 10-4 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Emerson, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against Emerson in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 116-48 win. In that matchup, UMass Lowell amassed a halftime lead of 58-29, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won both of the games they've played against Emerson in the last 2 years.