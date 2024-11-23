Halftime Report

Boston U. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against UMBC.

If Boston U. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Boston U. 1-4, UMBC 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.50

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Boston U. Terriers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Tuesday, UMBC came up short against Hampton and fell 78-68. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 146.5 point over/under.

Despite the loss, UMBC had strong showings from Josh Odunowo, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points, and Marcus Banks Jr., who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points. The dominant performance also gave Banks Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (53.3%).

Meanwhile, Boston U. suffered their closest defeat since January 29th on Tuesday. They lost 60-58 to Wagner on a last-minute layup From R.J. Greene.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nico Nobili, who had 11 points plus seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

UMBC's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Boston U., their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Going forward, UMBC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

UMBC is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

