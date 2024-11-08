Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0, UNCW 1-0

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are headed away from home for the first time to take on the UNCW Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Trask Coliseum. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Georgia Southern is headed out to face UNCW after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Georgia Southern strolled past N. Illinois with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 80-65.

Meanwhile, even though Mount Olive scored an imposing 91 points on Monday, UNCW still came out on top. UNCW took their matchup with ease, bagging a 143-91 win over Mount Olive. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 81-43.

UNCW was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mount Olive only posted 12.

Georgia Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15-2 record against the spread.

Georgia Southern came up short against UNCW in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 82-77. Can Georgia Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a 4.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

UNCW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.