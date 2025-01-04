Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Michigan 10-3, USC 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

USC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Michigan is hoping to do what Southern U. couldn't two weeks ago: put an end to USC's winning streak, which now stands at four games. USC took their game with ease, bagging an 82-51 victory over Southern U. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15.5 in the Trojans' favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead USC to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josh Cohen, who posted 17 points along with two steals. Cohen is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Chibuzo Agbo, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

USC was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern U. only posted eight.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Michigan). They claimed a resounding 112-64 win over Western Kentucky. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-31.

Michigan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nimari Burnett out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Burnett a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Vladislav Goldin, who went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

USC's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for Michigan, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.