Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Lamar 3-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Lamar Cardinals and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Cardinals in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Thursday, Lamar didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against TX A&M-CC, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley hadn't done well against SF Austin recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. UT-Rio Grande Valley came out on top in a nail-biter against SF Austin , sneaking past 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Vaqueros have posted since December 30, 2023.

Lamar's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for UT-Rio Grande Valley, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lamar hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lamar came up short against UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, falling 67-63. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Lamar.