Halftime Report

UT-Rio Grande Valley and SF Austin have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but UT-Rio Grande Valley leads 24-22 over SF Austin.

UT-Rio Grande Valley came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: SF Austin 5-3, UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past six contests -- so hopefully the Lumberjacks like a good challenge.

UT-Rio Grande Valley took a loss when they played away from home back in November, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Monday. Everything went their way against Le Moyne as UT-Rio Grande Valley made off with a 97-77 victory. The Vaqueros have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, SF Austin entered their tilt with UL Monroe on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Warhawks by a score of 68-60.

UT-Rio Grande Valley has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for SF Austin, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UT-Rio Grande Valley has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 12 threes per game. It's a different story for SF Austin, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given UT-Rio Grande Valley's sizable advantage in that area, SF Austin will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, UT-Rio Grande Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.