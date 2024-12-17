Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-5, Utah 7-2

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

Rattlers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Utes at 9:00 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Florida A&M is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat Trinity (FL) 130-58. With that victory, the Rattlers brought their scoring average up to 76.1 points per game.

Florida A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with Radford on Saturday as they won 81-63.

Hunter Erickson and Lawson Lovering were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former went 5 for 7 en route to 18 points and the latter went 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus four blocks and three steals. Erickson's performance made up for a slower game against Saint Mary's last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Gabe Madsen, who scored 15 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Florida A&M has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 3-5 record this season. As for Utah, their win bumped their record up to 7-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Florida A&M has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Florida A&M took a serious blow against Utah in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, falling 93-64. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Bettors have moved against the Utes slightly, as the game opened with the Utes as a 32.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.