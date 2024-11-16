Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Little Rock 1-2, UTSA 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will face off against the Little Rock Trojans at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, UTSA couldn't handle Bradley and fell 85-72. The loss was the Roadrunners' first of the season.

UTSA's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Raekwon Horton, who had 15 points plus six rebounds and five steals, and Primo Spears, who earned 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Little Rock, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-63 loss to Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Trojans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Having lost for the first time this season, UTSA fell to 1-1. As for Little Rock, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

UTSA came up short against Little Rock in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 93-84. Will UTSA have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.