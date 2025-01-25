Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Clemson 16-4, Va. Tech 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

On Wednesday, Va. Tech couldn't handle Georgia Tech and fell 71-64. The Hokies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two).

Meanwhile, Clemson waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Orange by a score of 86-72.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chase Hunter, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only posted eight.

Va. Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Clemson, they pushed their record up to 16-4 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Va. Tech strolled past Clemson in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 87-72. Does Va. Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clemson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.