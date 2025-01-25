Who's Playing
Clemson Tigers @ Va. Tech Hokies
Current Records: Clemson 16-4, Va. Tech 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
On Wednesday, Va. Tech couldn't handle Georgia Tech and fell 71-64. The Hokies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (two).
Meanwhile, Clemson waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Orange by a score of 86-72.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chase Hunter, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only posted eight.
Va. Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Clemson, they pushed their record up to 16-4 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.
Va. Tech strolled past Clemson in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 87-72. Does Va. Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clemson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Va. Tech 87 vs. Clemson 72
- Jan 21, 2023 - Clemson 51 vs. Va. Tech 50
- Jan 04, 2023 - Clemson 68 vs. Va. Tech 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Clemson 75
- Mar 05, 2022 - Clemson 63 vs. Va. Tech 59
- Dec 15, 2020 - Va. Tech 66 vs. Clemson 60
- Mar 04, 2020 - Va. Tech 70 vs. Clemson 58
- Nov 05, 2019 - Va. Tech 67 vs. Clemson 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Clemson 59 vs. Va. Tech 51
- Feb 21, 2018 - Va. Tech 65 vs. Clemson 58