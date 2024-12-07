Halftime Report

Va. Tech is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against Pittsburgh.

Va. Tech entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Pittsburgh hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-2, Va. Tech 3-5

What to Know

Pittsburgh is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Va. Tech Hokies at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Pittsburgh is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points last Friday, they were much more limited against Miss. State on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 90-57. The matchup marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandin Cummings, who earned 12 points in addition to two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Ohio State last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They lost to Vanderbilt at home by a decisive 80-64 margin.

Like Pittsburgh, Va. Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaden Schutt led the charge by scoring 15 points. Another player making a difference was Ben Burnham, who had ten points in addition to six rebounds.

Pittsburgh's loss dropped their record down to 7-2. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Pittsburgh hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Va. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 8.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.