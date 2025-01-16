Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Binghamton 9-9, Vermont 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Vermont is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Bryant just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 73-53 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Binghamton on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-72 to New Hamp. The Bearcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Binghamton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Vermont's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Binghamton, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-9.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over Binghamton when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 62-49. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will Binghamton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.