Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: Binghamton 9-9, Vermont 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After three games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Vermont is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Bryant just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 73-53 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Binghamton on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-72 to New Hamp. The Bearcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though they lost, Binghamton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Vermont's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Binghamton, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-9.
Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over Binghamton when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 62-49. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will Binghamton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last 4 years.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Vermont 62 vs. Binghamton 49
- Jan 18, 2024 - Vermont 82 vs. Binghamton 62
- Mar 07, 2023 - Vermont 79 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 22, 2023 - Vermont 81 vs. Binghamton 70
- Jan 25, 2023 - Vermont 80 vs. Binghamton 55
- Mar 09, 2022 - Vermont 74 vs. Binghamton 42
- Feb 23, 2022 - Vermont 66 vs. Binghamton 49
- Feb 09, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. Binghamton 51
- Jan 10, 2021 - Vermont 84 vs. Binghamton 44
- Jan 09, 2021 - Vermont 76 vs. Binghamton 60