Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Vermont looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miami (Ohio) 40-28.

Vermont entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Miami (Ohio) hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-3, Vermont 5-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The RedHawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Miami (Ohio) took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 112-70 win over Bethany (WV). With the RedHawks ahead 62-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Vermont's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 65-60 to Colgate. The Catamounts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nick Fiorillo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 11 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of TJ Hurley, who earned 19 points.

Miami (Ohio) pushed their record up to 6-3 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Vermont, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami (Ohio) hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 62.3. The only thing between Miami (Ohio) and another offensive beatdown is Vermont. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Miami (Ohio) won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, slipping by Vermont 70-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Ohio) since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a 4-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.