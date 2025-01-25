Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: UMBC 10-10, Vermont 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.26

What to Know

Vermont is 9-1 against UMBC since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Vermont beat N.J. Tech 68-64.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UMBC ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against Albany by a score of 92-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they won, UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 19.

Vermont has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for UMBC, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

Looking forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-13 ATS record.

Vermont came out on top in a nail-biter against UMBC in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 72-70. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does UMBC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.