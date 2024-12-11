Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: FDU 4-7, Villanova 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights will face off against the Villanova Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, FDU finally turned things around against Lehman College on Saturday. They blew past the Lightning, posting a 98-54 victory. With the Knights ahead 56-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

FDU was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Villanova). They claimed a resounding 94-65 win over Temple. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 24 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Villanova to victory, but perhaps none more so than Eric Dixon, who went 7 for 12 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. Wooga Poplar was another key player, scoring 18 points plus seven rebounds.

FDU's victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for Villanova, the win was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

FDU took a serious blow against Villanova when the teams last played back in November of 2015, falling 91-54. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.