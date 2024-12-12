Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 2-6, Virginia 5-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Virginia. They will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The timing is sure in the Cavaliers' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Wildcats have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Virginia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 63-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of SMU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Bethune-Cook., but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-62 loss to Minnesota last Sunday.

Bethune-Cook.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brayon Freeman, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five assists, and Trey Thomas, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points.

Bethune-Cook. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Virginia's defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

Odds

Virginia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.