Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston College 9-9, Virginia 8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Boston College is 2-8 against Virginia since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College is headed into Tuesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 88-63 punch to the gut against Duke. The Eagles were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Chad Venning, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three blocks. Venning's performance made up for a slower match against Notre Dame on Monday.

Boston College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.7 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 7.8 per game.

Meanwhile, Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisville.

Despite their loss, Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Saunders, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Boston College's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Boston College came up short against Virginia in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 66-60. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.