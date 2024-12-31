Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: North Carolina State 8-4, Virginia 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

North Carolina State and Virginia are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Wolfpack are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

North Carolina State is headed into the matchup following a big victory against Rider last Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. North Carolina State simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Rider 89-63. The Wolfpack have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season.

North Carolina State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayden Taylor out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. What's more, Taylor also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Marcus Hill was another key player, posting 11 points along with six assists.

North Carolina State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rider only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over American last Sunday, taking the game 63-58.

Elijah Saunders was the offensive standout of the game as he went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Taine Murray, who had 13 points.

North Carolina State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Virginia, their win bumped their record up to 7-5.

North Carolina State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

North Carolina State was able to grind out a solid victory over Virginia when the teams last played back in March, winning 73-65. Does North Carolina State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Virginia is a slight 1-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolfpack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 121.5 points.

Series History

Virginia and North Carolina State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.